4-Star Guard Marvel Allen Commits to Georgetown over LSU, Alabama, More

Marvel Allen, a 4-star point guard from the Calvary Christian Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, committed to Georgetown on Saturday.

Allen informed Joe Tipton of On3.com of his decision and said the following about why he chose Georgetown:

"I committed to Georgetown mainly on relationships. Georgetown called me every single day, came to every single game, and communicated with my family every day. Through my adversity, coach Pat [Ewing] and [Kevin] Nickelberry were there to encourage me and let me know what I'm capable of and that they're in my corner no matter what. I want to go somewhere where I feel comfortable and play under coaches who I can trust. This is why Georgetown is my choice."

It's a big get for the Hoyas. Allen is considered the No. 27 player in the Class of 2023, the No. 6 combo guard and the No. 3 player from the state of Florida, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

He had originally committed to LSU in January, citing head coach Will Wade's coaching style, the team's "guard-focused" playing approach and its "defensive intensity" as reasons for his choice.

"Coach Wade gets on his players and I like that," Allen added, per ESPN. "I am the type of player who needs to know what I need to do better. I am OK with constructive criticism. It helps me become a better player. I like the way Coach Wade keeps his composure in tough times during the game and how he supports his players."

But when Wade was fired in March, Allen reopened his recruitment:

So, what will Georgetown be getting in Allen?

Per ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi:

"Allen's game is to score the ball with energy, especially on the fast break. He's capable from beyond the arc, but he is at his best in the mid-range and finishing his drives. He is a mismatch against small guards as he utilizes his size and strength to drive into the paint and draw contact."

At 6'4" and 190 pounds, Allen also brings solid size at the position. He should make an instant impact for the Hoyas, seriously bolstering their 2023 recruiting class.