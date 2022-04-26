Police Investigating Shooting Outside South Carolina Little League Baseball Game

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The North Charleston (South Carolina) Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the Pepperhill Park parking lot Monday as youth baseball games were going on nearby.

Blake Ferguson, whose son was pitching during one of the games, captured footage of the scene at the field as shots rang out at around 8:45 p.m. ET (h/t Chris Williams of FOX 5 Atlanta).

Ferguson said he heard between 50 and 75 gunshots.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs released a statement on the matter.

"Witnesses indicated that multiple vehicles pulled into the parking lot, where a physical altercation took place, followed by dozens of gunshots," Jacobs said, per Live 5 News digital content manager Patrick Phillips.

"Several youth baseball games were underway when this incident occurred. This incident tonight had nothing to do with the Park, youth athletes, parents or coaches. Thankfully no injuries were reported."

Per a police report obtained by Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today, "a large group of teenagers pulled into the parking lot in separate vehicles and began to fist fight with each other."

Jacobs also clarified that the incident "had nothing to do with the Park, youth athletes, parents or coaches."

Lori Ferguson, who is married to Blake Ferguson, gave her eyewitness account of the scene at the field, per Phillips:

"And then all of a sudden, boom, boom, and 'Get down, everybody, get down!' And you’re at a park. My kids are not with me directly and you just see everybody scattering. And my son’s on the pitcher mound by himself and it was just the most traumatic thing as a mother, as a citizen of this city, that you just feel helpless. I felt completely helpless."

No injuries were reported. Per Reyes, police stated that gunfire struck three cars belonging to people uninvolved with the incident.