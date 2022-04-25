Tampa Bay Lightning Visit Joe Biden, White House to Celebrate Stanley Cup Wins

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Tampa Bay Lightning were honored Monday at the White House to celebrate their back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.

President Joe Biden reflected on how fans in the region have had a lot to enjoy over the last few years:

Boat parades down the Hillsborough River have become a common sight, and now President Biden has a standing invitation for the next one:

Biden noted how the Lightning might have had a secret weapon in their arsenal during the postseason:

The president received a customized jersey in keeping with the tradition for these championship ceremonies:

The Lightning were unable to partake in the festivities after lifting the Stanley Cup in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday's event was more than a year in the making.

Team captain Steven Stamkos said it was "worth the wait" and an occasion he and his teammates will remember for a long time.

The 32-year-old Stamkos, who is in his 14th season, was on the receiving end of a one-liner by the president:

Alternate captain Ryan McDonagh gave a brief speech on the South Lawn:

A third straight title remains in play for the Lightning, who have already clinched a postseason berth with three games to play in the regular season.