Tampa Bay Lightning Visit Joe Biden, White House to Celebrate Stanley Cup Wins

Tampa Bay Lightning Visit Joe Biden, White House to Celebrate Stanley Cup WinsApril 25, 2022
The Tampa Bay Lightning were honored Monday at the White House to celebrate their back-to-back Stanley Cup titles.
President Joe Biden reflected on how fans in the region have had a lot to enjoy over the last few years:
NowThis @nowthisnews
‘It’s a pretty good time to be a sports fan in Tampa. I don’t know what the hell you have in the water down there’ — Pres. Biden traded jokes with members of the Tampa Bay Lightning as the NHL team visited the White House to celebrate the 2020 & 2021 Stanley Cup championships 🎉 <a href="https://t.co/MRDB3g9pmZ">pic.twitter.com/MRDB3g9pmZ</a>
Boat parades down the Hillsborough River have become a common sight, and now President Biden has a standing invitation for the next one:
Biden noted how the Lightning might have had a secret weapon in their arsenal during the postseason:
ABC News @ABC
“I’m not saying that the first lady being there at the arena during the playoffs is why you won, but just saying that she was there during the election season as well,” Pres. Biden jokes with Tampa Bay Lightning. “She seems to show up when people win.” <a href="https://t.co/Z0Rhwqi5wj">https://t.co/Z0Rhwqi5wj</a> <a href="https://t.co/IeTOadK5Ez">pic.twitter.com/IeTOadK5Ez</a>
The president received a customized jersey in keeping with the tradition for these championship ceremonies:
The Lightning were unable to partake in the festivities after lifting the Stanley Cup in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday's event was more than a year in the making.
Team captain Steven Stamkos said it was "worth the wait" and an occasion he and his teammates will remember for a long time.
The 32-year-old Stamkos, who is in his 14th season, was on the receiving end of a one-liner by the president:
ABC News Politics @ABCPolitics
"You're getting old, man!"<br><br>Pres. Biden jokes that he needs “advice” from Tampa Bay Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos, who has played for 14 seasons. <a href="https://t.co/nRtRsJE6Z1">https://t.co/nRtRsJE6Z1</a> <a href="https://t.co/7d02LhVWtd">pic.twitter.com/7d02LhVWtd</a>
Alternate captain Ryan McDonagh gave a brief speech on the South Lawn:
Evan Closky @ECloskyWTSP
McDonagh says Steven Stamkos was offered to speak to the crowd to represent the players, but he passed and said an American should do it. That’s how McDonagh got the honors. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> <a href="https://t.co/E5TLmgX0Ie">pic.twitter.com/E5TLmgX0Ie</a>
A third straight title remains in play for the Lightning, who have already clinched a postseason berth with three games to play in the regular season.