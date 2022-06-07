Oilers 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers had an excellent 2021-22 season, even if it didn't result in a Stanley Cup title.

However, hopes are high for the future, given the team's young star power and continued, if incremental, improvement over the past four years.

The question now is how they surround that star power with a championship-worthy roster.

Below, we'll take a look at the team's own free agents and potential draft targets in the Oilers' offseason guide.

Free Agents

Mikko Koskinen, G

Kyle Turris, C

Brett Kulak, D

Evander Kane, LW

Kris Russell, D

Jesse Puljujarvi, RW

Kailer Yamamoto, C

Derick Brassard, C

Colton Sceviour, C

Brendan Perlini, LW

Offseason Outlook And Potential Draft Targets

When you have the NHL's most dynamic duo in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the offense isn't the issue.

But the goalie position will be in the spotlight, with Mikko Koskinen set to be a free agent. The 33-year-old started the majority of the games for the Oilers in the 2021-22 season, but it was Mike Smith who got hot down the stretch.

Neither player, it could be argued, has established themselves as the clear top option, and it could well be a position the Oilers explore in free agency or the draft. It's definitely a position to monitor this offseason.

Prospect Tyler Brennan could be an option for Edmonton in the second round at the goalie position, though that could be a slight reach. But the 18-year-old is one of the players to keep an eye on as the draft progresses.

The other obvious area of need is on the blue line, though it's possible the Oilers will return Darnell Nurse, Cody Ceci, Evan Bouchard, Tyson Barrie and Duncan Keith to their defense.

That will leave a major question: Does the team re-sign Brett Kulak and current No. 7 option Kris Russell, or turn to young players such as Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen and Dmitri Samorukov to fill out those final roles?

Perhaps the team will shake up the blue line even further, turning outside of the current options to improve its options.

Regardless, don't be surprised if the position is a priority in the draft. Pavel Mintyukov, Kevin Korchinski, Owen Pickering, Ty Nelson, Tristan Luneau and Calle Odelius are all blue-liners the Oilers could nab in the first round.