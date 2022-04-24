Zurich Classic 2022: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele Go Wire to Wire for Win

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay combined to win the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Sunday at TPC Louisiana after finishing 29 under par through four rounds. They are the first wire-to-wire champions in New Orleans.

It marks Cantlay's seventh PGA Tour victory and Schauffele's fifth.

Leaderboard

1. Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay: -29

2. Sam Burns/Billy Horschel: -27

3. Doc Redman/Sam Ryder: -24

T4. Davis Riley/Will Zalatoris: -23

T4. Keegan Bradley/Brendan Steele: -23

T4. Harold Varner III/Bubba Watson: -23

T4. Taylor Moore/Matthew NeSmith: -23

T4. Aaron Rai/David Lipsky: -23

T4: Garrick Higgo/Branden Grace: -23

For full results visit PGATour.com

Cantlay and Schauffele entered the fourth round having set the Zurich Classic three-round record at 29 under par. The duo led by five strokes entering Sunday's action.

After the third round, Schauffele explained the team's approach entering the final round while speaking with reporters:

"We're going to try and do exactly what we did on Friday, which is sort of plot along, play our games, leave each other in good spots and try and hole some putts,'' Schauffele said after the third round, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "It's the third quarter. We finished a really good three quarters here and we have one more to go.''

Cantlay and Schauffele didn't have the best performance Sunday, but their score through three rounds was enough to hold off the rest of the field.

On the front nine, the duo opened with six straight pars before carding an eagle on hole seven and a bogey on hole nine. They added two more bogeys and a birdie on the back nine to finish at even for the round and 29 under par for the tournament.

Sam Burns and Billy Horschel also had solid performances Sunday, finishing at four under par for the round and 27 under for the tournament to finish second. In addition, Doc Redman and Sam Ryder finished at five under for the round to finish third for the tournament at 24 under par.

Entering Sunday, Cantlay lost two sudden-death playoffs this year, while Schauffele hadn't recorded a PGA Tour win since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.