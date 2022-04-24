Fan Runs on Court During Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game 4 Before Security Intervenes

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Saturday's Timberwolves-Grizzlies playoff game was paused in the third quarter after someone rushed onto the court with Minnesota up 64-58 over Memphis. The person was apprehended by security and taken out of the arena.

It's unclear if the person who ran on the court was a protester or if the incident was related to the others that have happened at Target Center in recent weeks.

During the Timberwolves' April 12 regular-season matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, a woman glued herself to the court in protest of Minnesota owner Glen Taylor. Animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere accused Taylor of wrongly killing chickens on his egg farm in Iowa.

Another woman from the same activist group chained herself to the basket during Game 1 between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies at FedExForum on April 16. She was wearing a shirt that read, "Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive."

The Grizzlies entered Saturday's Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead over the Timberwolves.