76ers' Joel Embiid on Clapping at Refs After Game 4: 'I Admire the Job That They Did'

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was clearly displeased with the officiating during his team's 110-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday, to the point where he gave Scott Foster and Co. a sarcastic golf clap on the way out.

When asked to comment on whether he thought more fouls should have been called, Embiid said the following:

Tim Bontemps of ESPN provided a transcript:

Embiid played through a right thumb injury and did quite well considering the ailment:

However, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (34 points) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (24 points) proved to be too much in the eight-point win.

There was a notable foul disparity: The Raps went to the free-throw line 35 times, while the 76ers were there 25 times. Philadelphia was called for 26 fouls, and Toronto had 20.

Regardless of one's feelings on the officiating, the 76ers are still in the driver's seat in this series with a 3-1 lead. They'll be back in Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.