Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou Tease Superfight After TKO of Dillian Whyte

AP Photo/Matt Dunham

After knocking out Dillian Whyte in the sixth round of their heavyweight title fight on Saturday, Tyson Fury teased a bout with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Fury brought Ngannou into the ring during his postmatch interview and said the two would be fighting at some point.

"Going to be an explosive fight when it happens," Fury said.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.