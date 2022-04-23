Tommy Fury Calls Out Jake Paul for Fight: 'Get the Contract Signed You Bum'

Warren Little/Getty Images

Tommy Fury called out Jake Paul after beating Daniel Bocianski on points during the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte undercard from Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Specifically, Fury called Paul, an American YouTuber and social media personality who has gone 5-0 during his professional boxing career, a "bum" multiple times in a post-fight interview.

Fury was scheduled to fight Jake Paul on Dec. 18 but he pulled out of the bout with a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley took Fury's place and lost for the second time to Paul, who won via sixth-round knockout.

The 22-year-old Fury appears ready for his shot at Paul, though, based on his comments.

Fury, who is the younger half-brother of Tyson Fury, is 8-0 lifetime with four knockouts.