Tommy Fury Calls Out Jake Paul for Fight: 'Get the Contract Signed You Bum'April 23, 2022
Tommy Fury called out Jake Paul after beating Daniel Bocianski on points during the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte undercard from Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.
Specifically, Fury called Paul, an American YouTuber and social media personality who has gone 5-0 during his professional boxing career, a "bum" multiple times in a post-fight interview.
#FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 @BTSportBoxing
"Get the contract signed you bum! Let's get it done once and for all!" 🤬<a href="https://twitter.com/tommytntfury?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tommytntfury</a> wants <a href="https://twitter.com/jakepaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jakepaul</a> next! 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FuryWhyte?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FuryWhyte</a> | BT Sport Box Office ▶️ <a href="https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3">https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3</a> <a href="https://t.co/qhA3pnCHwH">pic.twitter.com/qhA3pnCHwH</a>
Fury was scheduled to fight Jake Paul on Dec. 18 but he pulled out of the bout with a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.
Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley took Fury's place and lost for the second time to Paul, who won via sixth-round knockout.
The 22-year-old Fury appears ready for his shot at Paul, though, based on his comments.
Fury, who is the younger half-brother of Tyson Fury, is 8-0 lifetime with four knockouts.