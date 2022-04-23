Report: Jameson Williams Seen as 'Franchise Cornerstone' by Some Teams Ahead of Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

A few NFL teams think very highly of Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, to the point that they believe he's a franchise cornerstone.

Sports reporter Jordan Schultz provided the scoop.

Williams caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns for Alabama last season. He suffered a torn ACL during the national championship game against Georgia, but it appears he's ahead of schedule in his recovery.

In late March, Williams spoke with NFL Network's James Palmer (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com) about where he was:

"Right now, I'm about 10 weeks out of surgery. The timescale I was getting was about five to seven months, and I'm ahead of schedule, so with me being 10 weeks, we're just getting a lot of movement, a lot of good workouts in.

"I'm in the pool and everything, a slight jog, really getting to do high-knees, butt kicks and things like that, just getting back in the motions. Everything is going good so far, with me being this far out and this far down the process. And it's not that far, it's just the beginning, so I think I would say everything's going good so far."

The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranked Williams 16th in this year's draft class and fourth among wide receivers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.