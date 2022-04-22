Giants' Hypothetical Trade Packages for Kadarius Toney

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The New York Giants are reportedly looking to trade wide receiver Kadarius Toney, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The Giants selected Toney with the 20th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He caught 39 passes for 420 yards in 10 games during his rookie year.

There are plenty of reasons for NFL teams to inquire about trading for Toney.

For starters, he's on a rookie deal that won't expire until after the 2024 season. He's also an incredible talent as evidenced by a six-catch, 78-yard day against the New Orleans Saints followed up by a 10-reception, 189-yard outing against the Dallas Cowboys.

His potential is evident. However, injuries hindered his progress in 2021, and he was held to just 10 games.

The Giants' offense being in a tailspin didn't help matters either, and some questionable decisions were made. For starters, the Giants didn't throw the ball much down the field, and Toney's playing time was limited off the bat (five targets in Weeks 1-3).

Toney's reps improved, but the team's success did not. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was notably let go midseason.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That did not lead to more success, as New York finished 31st in points scored. The team also ended the year sans quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed the final six weeks with a neck injury.

In sum, it was clear Toney could have had a much better year if some breaks went his way, but Leonard also gave some other reasons why Toney could be on the trading block.

"There was some internal momentum for bailing on Toney during his tumultuous rookie season a year ago. His commitment came into question behind the scenes during his rookie year due to lack of playbook study, poor meeting behavior and frequent injuries.

"The high-maintenance wideout hasn’t shown up to any of the team’s offseason program yet under first-year coach Brian Daboll, either. So the Giants are trying to move last year’s No. 20 overall pick."

There is a new regime in New York with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll now in charge. Both were in Buffalo when Toney was drafted, and they could be looking to start anew.

As far as what the Giants could get in return for Toney, a Day 2 draft pick could be the answer.

Matt Lombardo of FanSided spoke with one NFC personnel executive who believes a Round 2 or 3 choice could be sent to New York for Toney.

"They’d probably be able to get a second or a third-round pick. The problem with Toney is that he’s a good player but you have to worry about his durability and some of the way he handled himself in the media last season.

"If they start calling around, it’s probably going to be a limited market. Because there are a lot of really good receivers in this year’s class who are bigger than him and don’t have the medical worries hanging over their heads."

Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun also believes a Day 2 pick could be offered.

As far as potential trade targets, checking out teams with multiple Day 2 picks who have potential needs at the position is the best bet.

Picking teams with creative offensive minds at the reins who can best utilize a talent like Toney can't hurt either.

Potential Trade Partners/Picks

San Francisco 49ers: No. 61, No. 93, No. 105

Atlanta Falcons: No. 43, No. 58, No. 74, No. 82

Green Bay Packers: No. 53, No. 59, No. 92

Kansas City Chiefs: No. 50, No. 62, No. 94, No. 103

Notes

The 49ers could be in the market for a receiver following Deebo Samuel's trade request. The Falcons have a need at the position, especially considering Russell Gage left in free agency and Calvin Ridley's one-year suspension. The Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, and they also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Chiefs.

Speaking of Kansas City, it lost electric superstar Tyreek Hill. They reloaded at the position with Juju Smith-Schuster and the aforementioned Valdes-Scantling, but adding a weapon like Toney can't hurt.

A Day 2 pick would certainly appear to be the maximum draft capital Toney could net.

Ultimately, this is a loaded wide receiver class, and teams could simply be inclined to pick their own player who would be on a rookie deal for an extra year.

Of note, the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department has 11 wide receivers going in the top 40 in its latest mock draft.

Still, Toney is an intriguing talent with a high ceiling, and teams could be willing to take a flyer on him after an apparent rocky start in New York.