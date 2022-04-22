2022 NFL Draft Rumors: Kayvon Thibodeaux Expected to Be Top-5 Pick by Multiple Teams

AP Photo/Andy Nelson

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has received his fair share of criticism leading up to the 2022 NFL draft. However, it appears some teams believe he'll be off the board very early on Thursday.

Multiple teams expect Thibodeaux to be a top-five pick, according to ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller. A source told Miller that "concerns about him are overblown."

In addition, several teams told Miller that Thibodeaux is one of their top two defensive ends in the draft. He added that the New York Giants selecting him with the fifth overall pick "feels like a floor for him."

If Thibodeaux fell to the Giants at No. 5, it's unclear if the franchise would select him. Some members of the team's front office reportedly are "turned off by his personality," according to The Athletic's Dan Duggan.

In addition to concerns about his personality, Miller reported that Thibodeaux's performance in predraft interviews with interested teams was "poor." Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline also reported that sources within Oregon's program said the edge-rusher could sometimes get lazy and give up on plays "too easily."

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department also mentioned that Thibodeaux's hand usage could use some work and that he can struggle against non-zone runs.

At one point, Thibodeaux was projected to be the first overall pick in this year's draft, but Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Alabama's Evan Neal are among the prospects who have climbed up mock drafts over the last month.

Regardless, Thibodeaux will almost certainly be selected in the first round after a standout career at Oregon. During the 2021 season, he recorded seven sacks, two forced fumbles, 49 tackles and 12 tackles for a loss in 10 games.

The Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles are among the many teams that could use an edge-rusher, and Thibodeaux is one of the best available.

In addition to Thibodeaux and Hutchinson, Georgia's Travon Walker, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II and Purdue's George Karlaftis are among the top edge-rushers in this year's class.