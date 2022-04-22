Jaguars Have Gotten No Calls For No. 1 Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft, GM Says

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said Friday that he hasn't received any trade calls regarding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Baalke seemed to suggest the Jags are set to use the top pick for themselves rather than trading down.

Per Wolfe, Baalke added that it's a "work in progress" regarding who they plan to pick first overall, and that the Jaguars have multiple players graded similarly near the top of the draft.

Additionally, Baalke said there are four players the Jaguars are considering with the first pick, according to Wolfe.

Normally, the No. 1 overall pick is a target for teams in trade discussions, but this is a unique year in that the quarterback class is considered relatively weak.

Liberty's Malik Willis, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Ole Miss' Matt Corral all have a strong chance to go in the first round, but none are considered elite prospects to the point that a team would trade up to the No. 1 overall spot to take them.

In a different year, the Jags may have been receiving tons of calls and open for business since they have no need for a young quarterback.

Jacksonville used the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft on Trevor Lawrence, and while he struggled mightily as a rookie, there is no doubt he will be given every opportunity to succeed and establish himself as a franchise quarterback in the coming years.

If the Jaguars do indeed stay put at No. 1 overall, there is no shortage of prospects they could consider since they have a number of holes to fill.

The deepest positions at the top of the draft seem to be defensive end and offensive tackle, which are both areas of need for the Jags.

Georgia's Travon Walker, Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux could all be in the mix at defensive end, as could Alabama's Evan Neal and NC State's Ickey Ekwonu at offensive tackle.

Jacksonville also has a need in the secondary, so Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is a possibility, as are Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

In the latest mock draft published by the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department earlier this month, Hutchinson was the projected No. 1 overall pick to the Jags.

If that comes to fruition, Jacksonville will be getting a supremely skilled pass-rusher who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting last season after racking up 14 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss for the Wolverines last season.