Cam Newton Responds to Criticism Calling Recent Comments on Women Sexist

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton attempted to provide clarification Friday regarding comments he made about women that were widely viewed as sexist.

Newton said his words were "taken completely out of context."

"Growing up how I grew up, raising my children—my daughters—the way I raise them is completely different than how I was depicted," he said. "... I know my heart. I know my intentions. I never once had this sexist mentality. I never had this dictatorship mentality towards women."

In an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast (via ESPN's David Newton), the three-time Pro Bowler offered what many viewed as an outdated view on gender roles.

"Now a woman, for me, is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man's needs. Right?'" he said. "And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of like, 'I'm a boss b---h, I'm this, I'm that.

"No, baby! But you can't cook. You don't know when to be quiet. You don't know how to allow a man to lead."

Newton drew criticism in 2017 when he said it was "funny" to hear a female reporter—Jourdan Rodrigue, then of the Charlotte Observer—asking about receiving routes during a press conference. The NFL said the comments were "just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists." Newton subsequently apologized.

The 32-year-old returned to the Carolina Panthers midway through the 2021 NFL season. He spent his first nine years in the league with the organization.

In eight appearances, he threw for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for 230 yards and five scores.

On March 29, Newton told ESPN's Adam Schefter that multiple teams have expressed interest in signing him but that he's "waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play."