Reds' Tommy Pham: Luke Voit Slide That Injured Tyler Stephenson 'Dirty as F--k'

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham was none too happy with Luke Voit's slide into home plate that left Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson with a concussion.

As Voit was sliding, the San Diego Padres designated hitter had his hands up and made contact with Stephenson's head.

"The way his hands hit him, it was dirty as f--k," Pham told reporters after Cincinnati's 6-2 defeat Tuesday at Petco Park. "I don't like it at all. The way [Voit's] hands hit [Stephenson] in the face, it was dirty."

Stephenson is headed for the seven-day concussion injured list as a result of the collision.

Pham, who spent the previous two seasons with the Padres, added that he could gain access to a local gym where he and Voit could resolve the matter.

"Everybody on that side—they know I get down," he said. "I know a place here, I know an owner who will let me use his gym if we need to settle anything. ... That play was dirty."

While not echoing Pham's tone, Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer said he was "not too happy about the slide" and that it "looked like a wrestling move."

Voit told reporters he "wasn't trying to make it dirty or anything." Padres manager Bob Melvin thought the veteran slugger "was just trying to protect himself" because the cutoff throw put Stephenson into Voit's path.

The Padres and Reds will close their three-game series Wednesday, and the contest certainly got a lot more interesting in the wake of Pham's comments.