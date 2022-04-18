2022 NFL Schedule Release Date Reportedly Targeted for May 10-12 Range

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL teams and fans should know the 2022 schedule in a few weeks.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, "the league plans to release the schedule during the second week of May, with the final date likely landing in the range of Tuesday, May 10, through Thursday, May 12."

NFL teams already know their opponents for the 2022 season—just not the dates.

For instance, NFC East teams will face the other teams in the division twice, the entirety of the NFC North and AFC South this year, and the NFC West, NFC South and AFC North teams that correspond with where they finished in their division.

But the intrigue around the schedule release generally is connected to learning which teams get the most prime-time games, what the Thanksgiving games will be and who will be playing on Christmas this year, which falls on a Sunday.

When will we see the Los Angeles Rams defend their Super Bowl title against tough teams on their schedule like the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers, for instance?

How about the AFC Championship Game rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and Chiefs? Or the rematch of Kansas City's epic overtime win against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round?

How about Russell Wilson returning to Seattle to face the Seahawks in his first season on the Denver Broncos? Or Carson Wentz facing the Philadelphia Eagles twice in his first season on the Washington Commanders?

The NFL is never short on storylines. Soon enough, we'll learn when they'll actually play out.