Henry Richard Finishes 2022 Boston Marathon; Brother Martin Died in 2013 Bombings

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Finishing the Boston Marathon is an incredible achievement by itself, but crossing the finish line Monday meant even more to Henry Richard.

Richard finished the race nine years after his brother, Martin, died during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings:

"It's great to get here finally," Richard said, per CBS Boston. "It's been years in the making for me so I'm just so happy I could finally be here. I know Martin would have been doing it with me—so happy to finish it, that's all I can think about. I did it for both of us, and my sister and the rest of my family."

Meb Keflezighi, who won the 2014 Boston Marathon, presented Henry with his medal. His sister, Jane, and his parents were also there at the finish line.

He honored Martin in more ways than one considering he ran with Team MR8 and raised money for the Martin Richard Foundation, which looks to promote inclusion, kindness and peace, per CBS Boston.