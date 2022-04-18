Charles Davis 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Travon Walker to Jags, Kenny Pickett to Lions

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The NFL Network's Charles Davis released his second mock draft Monday, projecting Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the top overall pick.

He had Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson going No. 2 overall to the Detroit Lions; Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 3 to the Houston Texans; Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at No. 4 to the New York Jets; and NC State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu rounding out the top five to the New York Giants.

Other notable picks included three quarterbacks coming off the board in the first round: Liberty's Malik Willis to the Carolina Panthers at No. 6, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 and Kenny Pickett to the Detroit Lions at No. 32.

Alabama's Jameson Williams is the top wideout off the board at No. 10 to the New York Jets.

Walker would be a fascinating pick for the rebuilding Jaguars. There's no doubt he's a talent, but opinions are widely divided just how talented.

The B/R Scouting Department has him ranked as the No. 26 player on its latest big board, which would make him quite the reach as the top overall pick. B/R has Oregon edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux atop its big board.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah had Walker at No. 6 on his latest big board, however, behind a top five of Hutchinson, Ekwonu, Gardner, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Ohio State wideout Garrett Wilson.

He called Walker a "versatile edge defender with exceptional length and athleticism" who is "very disruptive" and whose "best football is ahead of him."

And ESPN's consensus rankings from its four draft analysts—Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid—had Walker ranked No. 7 overall, with Kiper the lowest on him (No. 10) and Miller the highest (No. 4).

There has been buzz, however, that Walker could be the top overall selection:

Still, based on most of the draft prognosis out there, Walker going No. 1 overall would be considered a reach. For some, a massive reach.

One thing that isn't up for debate is that the Jaguars cannot afford to get the pick wrong. Otherwise, they'll find themselves selecting No. 1 overall for the third straight year.