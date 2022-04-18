NFL Legend Marshawn Lynch, Rapper Macklemore Become Minority Owners in Seattle Kraken

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch and rapper Macklemore are now minority investors in the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

"I retired before I was 30 and now being an owner of a pro club at 35—I'm gonna continue to count my blessings," Lynch said, per CNBC.

Lynch is seemingly enjoying his new role, joyriding with the Zamboni at the team's practice facility:

That parallels his on-field drive in a cart after a game when he played college football at California.

Lynch spent 12 years in the NFL, including seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He helped the team win a Super Bowl in the 2013 season.

The 35-year-old founded Beast Mode Apparel in 2014, and since his retirement in 2020, he has created a marijuana company and owned a team in the Fan Controlled Football league among his investments.

The latest venture helps him support Seattle's new hockey team, which is wrapping up its first NHL season. The squad is in last place in the Pacific Division with 54 points in 74 games and is out of playoff contention.

Macklemore is also known for his Seattle love as a native of the city. The Grammy winner is often seen at Seahawks and Mariners events and purchased a share of Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders in 2019 alongside then-Seahawks star Russell Wilson.