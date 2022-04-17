Errol Spence Jr. Calls out Terence Crawford After TKO Win over Yordenis Ugas

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. appear ready to give us one of the year's biggest prizefights.

Spence called out Crawford for a four-title unification bout Saturday after his TKO victory over Yordenis Ugas.

"Everybody knows who I want next. I want Terence Crawford next," Spence said after the bout. "That's the fight that I want, that's the fight that everybody wants. I'm going to go over there and take his shit too. Terence, I'm coming for that motherf--king belt."

Crawford was seemingly champing at the bit for the matchup as well, sending a tweet calling out Spence in response:

Spence currently holds the IBF, WBC and WBA (Super) titles in the welterweight division. Crawford has held the WBO title since 2018.

Both are considered among the half-dozen best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Crawford has posted a 38-0 career record and hasn't made it to the judges' scorecards in any of his last nine fights. Spence has been taken to the cards in three of his last four fights but looked dominant in his 10th-round TKO of Ugas, moving to 28-0 for his career.

If both fighters wind up getting terms of the bout in place, Spence vs. Crawford would rank among the most hyped matches of this generation. In the age of fighters protecting their records, it's rare for two stars at the absolute peak of their powers to get into the ring together and give fans a true toss-up for all the gold.

Should they be ready to back up their war of words by lacing up the gloves, it's hard to see any fight topping this as the best of 2022.