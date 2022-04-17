Terrell Owens Scores Late TD for Johnny Manziel's Zappers in FCF Debut

Todd Kirkland/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Terrell Owens has six Pro Bowl selections, five All-Pro nods and three different seasons when he led the league in touchdown receptions on his Hall of Fame resume.

Now he has a touchdown in Fan Controlled Football as well.

While Owens' Zappers lost 20-12 in Saturday's game against the Shoulda Been Stars, his presence on the field was the biggest storyline. After all, it's not every day someone who is third on the NFL's all-time list with 15,934 receiving yards and 153 touchdown catches lines up for a team named the Zappers.

His touchdown came right near the end of the game after his team had fallen behind by multiple scores, but he looked the part of a Hall of Famer by elevating and high-pointing a pass in the end zone.

Yet even before he found the end zone, the all-time great was filling the role of veteran leader with his new teammates:

He also already has his eye on improving for the next contest:

Owens suited up for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from 1996 through 2010 during a legendary career and believed he could still play in the NFL as recently as last year.

The 48-year-old told TMZ Sports in August, "There's no doubt, 100 percent, that I can play in the National Football League today."

That may be a stretch at this point, but he is at least providing some star power to the Fan Controlled Football league. He's not the only one either, as former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is one of the team owners.

If Owens continues to haul in touchdowns like he did in Saturday's season opener, he will remain appointment viewing in the league.