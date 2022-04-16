Oscar De La Hoya: I'd 'Love to Patch Things Up' with Dana White, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Former six-division boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya said he's hoping to make amends with in-ring rival Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC president Dana White.

"I criticized the UFC a bit and I was wrong for it, but yeah, I would love to patch things up with Dana and Mayweather," De La Hoya told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday.

His feud with White was particularly intense over the years, but the Golden Boy is looking to move past those previous issues.

"I wanna fix things up with Dana," he said.

De La Hoya and White have exchanged social-media barbs in recent years, and it reached a point last May where the longtime boxing superstar challenged White to a fight:

The war of words continued in September when White accused De La Hoya of backing out of a fight with former UFC star Vitor Belfort by producing a fake COVID-19 test result.

De La Hoya responded by calling White a "pathetic piece of s--t," and the UFC president replied by alleging the boxing promoter is a "liar, drug addict and all-around scumbag."

Given the personal nature of the attacks, it's a bit surprising De La Hoya is trying to repair the relationship, and it's unknown if White is interested in peace talks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Meanwhile, De La Hoya and Mayweather have also exchanged words over the years after facing off in one of the most high-profile fights of the generation in 2007, which Mayweather won by split decision.

Their relationship didn't seem quite as untenable, however, with sources close to the undefeated fighter telling TMZ in September he was open to a rematch with the former Olympic gold medalist if the price was right.

All told, although the reasoning is unclear, it sounds like De La Hoya is suddenly ready to bury the hatchet on those longstanding feuds for good.