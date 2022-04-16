Video: Tom Hanks Brings out 'Wilson' Volleyball for 1st Pitch at Guardians Game

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Tom Hanks not only brought his best friend to Progressive Field, but the two got to stand together on the mound for the ceremonial first pitch before Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Guardians.

At least, that was the plan.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor brought a Wilson volleyball to the mound and tried to have it with him as he threw the first pitch, but wind gusts in Cleveland made it a very difficult task.

It was a nice moment to see Hanks and Wilson back together again. They first met in the 2000 movie Cast Away when Hanks' character gets stranded on a deserted island after his plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

Wilson provided Hanks with companionship on the island for four years as he tried to find a way to get off the island and back home. He eventually figured out a plan to get there, but on his journey, Wilson fell off the raft and floated away.

In a way, Wilson's inability to stay still on the mound long enough for Hanks to throw the pitch feels right and like a nice summation of their friendship.

Hanks was eventually able to get the pitch off with Wilson in his relative vicinity.