NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Updated Standings After Bruins Clinch Postseason Berth

The Boston Bruins clinched a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by way of a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Boston had the opportunity to clinch a berth Thursday but lost 3-2 to the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. Regardless, the Black and Gold are back in the playoffs for the sixth straight season and are hoping to win their first title since 2011.

Here's an updated look at the Eastern Conference standings:

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes*: 48-19-8, 104 points New York Rangers*: 49-21-6, 104 points Pittsburgh Penguins*: 43-23-11, 97 points

Atlantic Division

Florida Panthers*: 53-15-6, 112 points Toronto Maple Leafs*: 48-20-6, 102 points Tampa Bay Lightning*: 45-21-8, 98 points

Wild Card

Boston Bruins*: 46-24-5, 97 points Washington Capitals: 41-23-10, 92 points

And here is a look at the Western Conference standings:

Central Division

Colorado Avalanche*: 54-14-6, 114 points Minnesota Wild: 46-21-6, 98 points St. Louis Blues: 44-20-10, 98 points

Pacific Division

Calgary Flames: 45-20-9, 99 points Edmonton Oilers: 43-26-6, 92 points Los Angeles Kings: 39-27-10, 88 points

Wild Card

Nashville Predators: 42-27-5, 89 points Dallas Stars: 42-27-5, 89 points

*Indicates playoff spot clinched

The Bruins have spent most of the 2021-22 season floating between a top-three spot in the Atlantic Division and a spot in the wild card. They have been paced by Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, the team's top line.

Marchand and Bergeron, members of the 2011 Stanley Cup team, have developed significant chemistry over 13 seasons together. Pastrnak was added to the mix during the 2014-15 season and has been a perfect fit alongside the two veterans.

The addition of Taylor Hall during the 2020-21 campaign has also been a welcome sight for Boston, which had lacked depth scoring over the last few seasons. Charlie Coyle, Erik Haula, Jake DeBrusk and Craig Smith have also supplied ample depth scoring this season, which has been a difference-maker for the Black and Gold.

In terms of defense, the Bruins are led by Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, whom the team acquired from the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline. Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk, Mike Reilly, Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton round out a defensive unit that has been mostly solid.

The Bruins also have a new goaltending tandem of rookie Jeremy Swayman and veteran Linus Ullmark. The position was in question entering the 2021-22 season because of Tuukka Rask's hip injury. The veteran attempted a return earlier this year but ultimately retired.

