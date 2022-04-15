Alabama's Jameson Williams to Visit Chiefs Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama Crimson Tide wideout Jameson Williams is visiting with the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, per Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy.

The Chiefs, who have two first-round picks (Nos. 29 and 30), could be in the market for a wide receiver at this year's draft after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

Whether Williams drops to Kansas City in the first round is another question entirely. It seems unlikely.

Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reported on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday that he's heard "from a very good source that Jameson Williams and Garrett Wilson are potentially top-10 picks."

He added that teams selecting in the top 10 told him they had both players very high on their boards.

That jibed with a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen Wednesday, who said he was hearing that Williams would be a top-10 selection.

NFL draft analysts in the media have tended to be a bit lower on Williams in their own evaluations, though not by much.

B/R's Scouting Department, for instance, has Williams ranked No. 16 on its latest big board, while Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network has him 17th, calling him a "tall, lean and explosive wideout" would could potentially "emerge as one of the premier deep threats in the NFL."

And ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected Williams to be the No. 19 overall selection for the New Orleans Saints in his latest mock draft, noting that he "would have been in the discussion to be the No. 1 wideout in this class" had he not torn his ACL in January's College Football Playoff championship game and "could be a superstar once he's healthy; he has explosive speed and was uncoverable for the Crimson Tide last season."

That he was. In his lone season with the Crimson Tide after transferring from Ohio State, Williams put up gaudy numbers, registering 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 17 total touchdowns in 15 games.

His 11 touchdowns of 30 or more yards led the FBS, per NFL writer Evan Silva.

So if the Chiefs want Williams, they are going to have to trade up to get him. That much seems certain, even with the 21-year-old coming off an ACL tear. His talent appears to be too explosive for NFL teams to pass on.