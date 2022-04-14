Urban Meyer: Report Claiming I Didn't Know Who Aaron Donald Was Is 'So Silly'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Sometimes things are so outlandish they probably don't even need to be addressed.

One report about Urban Meyer seemed to fit the bill in the former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach's eyes.

During a podcast appearance with Tim May of Lettermen Row (h/t TMZ Sports), Meyer pushed back on the idea he didn't know who Los Angeles Rams pass-rusher Aaron Donald was before his team was set to play the NFC West club.

"It's—you know, I've heard silly things before in my life," Meyer said. "You almost shouldn't even address something like that, it's so silly."

Jayson Jenks and Mike Sando of The Athletic reported in March that Donald was one of the "star players around the league" whom Meyer did not know. The coach apparently asked a member of the staff, "Who's this 99 guy on the Rams? I'm hearing he might be a problem for us."

The report certainly raised eyebrows, especially since Meyer made plenty of other headlines during his time as an NFL head coach that lasted less than one full season and was impossible to call anything but a failure.

Jacksonville went 2-11 before he was fired, which was quite a dropoff from his 187-32 record during his college coaching career that included stops with Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.

Videos of a woman who was not his wife dancing on him at a bar spread across the internet after he chose not to fly back with the team following a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Former kicker Josh Lambo told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked him and cursed at him during warmups.

What's more, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reported in December that "months of tension surrounding Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has boiled over with multiple run-ins with players and other coaches," one of which allegedly saw the head coach give "a biting message that he's a winner and his assistant coaches are losers."

Still, not knowing who Donald was is probably a stretch.

After all, the defensive lineman is a future Hall of Famer and now Super Bowl champion with a resume that includes three Defensive Player of the Year awards, a Defensive Rookie of the Year, eight Pro Bowl nods and seven All-Pro selections.

He posted double-digit sacks in each of the last five seasons, including when he led the league with 20.5 in 2018.

Donald also happened to help lead the Rams to a 37-7 victory over Meyer's Jaguars in December, so the head coach surely knew who he was after that game if he didn't before it.