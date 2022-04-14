Geno Smith Agrees to Contract to Re-Sign with Seahawks amid Baker Mayfield Rumors

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Geno Smith agreed to a contract Thursday.

Smith informed Josina Anderson of CBS Sports of his intention to return to Seattle, where he spent the last three seasons. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the contract is for one year and is worth "up to $7 million."

A 2013 second-round pick of the New York Jets, Smith started 29 games in his first two seasons but has only five starts over his seven subsequent campaigns. He spent time with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers as a backup before serving as Wilson's primary backup the last three years.

With Wilson now plying his trade in Denver, the Seahawks have a massive hole at the top of their quarterback depth chart. Drew Lock came over as part of the deal to send Wilson to the Broncos, and Jacob Eason is also on the depth chart, but Smith seemingly has a legitimate shot at winning the starting job.

That all could change if the rumors of the Seahawks' interest in Baker Mayfield prove true. Mayfield, who is expected to be traded by the Cleveland Browns before this month's draft, said the Seahawks were his "most likely" destination during an appearance on the Ya Never Know podcast.

If the Seahawks trade for Mayfield, all chances of Smith getting a shot at the starting job fly out the window.

That said, those incentives in his contract exist for a reason. Both the Seahawks and Smith agreed to this deal under the possibility he could be taking a whole lot of snaps in 2022.