Urban Meyer Says He Plans to Return to Fox After 1 Season as Jaguars Head Coach

Former college and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer plans to return to Fox Sports as an analyst.

"I love Fox. I love their team and their guys," he said on The Tim May Podcast this week (h/t Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post). "There's nothing that's been finalized yet, but I plan on going back and doing it. I really enjoyed that."

