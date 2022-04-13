Worker Injured in Fire During Construction at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium

AP Photo/Morry Gash

A subcontract worker was injured in a fire at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium on Wednesday, the school announced in a statement (h/t Brandon Marcello of 247Sports).

Paramedics treated the injured person and brought them to a local hospital.

"Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured this morning and we are grateful to the first responders both already on-site as well as from fire and police personnel, who assisted during the incident," UW Athletics said in the statement.

The fire began during construction of the south end zone renovation project.

"I don't have any details yet on how the fire started, or how the person was injured, but it appears that the fire was out when we arrived," Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster told Emily Hammer of the State Journal.

According to Todd Milewski of the State Journal, the fire and injury are under investigation.

Camp Randall has been the home of the Wisconsin Badgers football team since 1917. It is undergoing a renovation that is expected to be completed by fall 2022.