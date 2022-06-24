X

    Christian Koloko Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Raptors Roster

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 24, 2022

    AP Photo/Denis Poroy

    The Toronto Raptors have added to their frontcourt by selecting Arizona center Christian Koloko with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Christian Koloko

    Position: C

    Height: 6'11"

    Pro Comparison: Nic Claxton

    Scouting Report: Koloko will have a defined role that calls for rim running, shot-blocking and switching defensively. Anything more offensively would be a bonus, though he was one of the nation's most efficient post scorers and improved at the free-throw line.

    Raptors Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Christian Koloko (rookie scale contract)

    Pascal Siakam, PF: $34.2M (2024)

    Fred VanVleet, PG: $21.3M (2024)

    OG Anunoby, SF: $18M (2025)

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Gary Trent, Jr., SG: $17.3M (2024)

    Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: $8.3M (2025)

    Khem Birch, PF: $6.7M (2024)

    Precious Achiuwa, PF: $3.1M (2024)

    Malachi Flynn, PG: $2.5M (2024)

    Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG: $1.8M (2023)

    Dalano Banton, PG: $1.2M (2023)

    Armoni Brooks, SG: $1M (2023)

    Free Agents

    Thaddeus Young, PF: UFA

    Chris Boucher, PF: UFA

    Isaac Bonga, SF: UFA

    Yuta Watanabe, SF: RFA

    David Johnson, PG: RFA

    Justin Champagnie, F: RFA

    Koloko is coming off a breakout junior season for the Wildcats, averaging 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. He was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and the league's Most Improved Player after more than doubling his scoring average from his sophomore year (5.3 PPG).

    The center was an anchor for a team that won the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles, earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. He lifted the Wildcats into the Sweet 16 with 28 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a second-round win over TCU.

    At 6'11", 221 pounds, Koloko has the size and defensive instincts to make an immediate impact in the NBA.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.