Christian Koloko Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Raptors Roster

The Toronto Raptors have added to their frontcourt by selecting Arizona center Christian Koloko with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Christian Koloko

Position: C

Height: 6'11"

Pro Comparison: Nic Claxton

Scouting Report: Koloko will have a defined role that calls for rim running, shot-blocking and switching defensively. Anything more offensively would be a bonus, though he was one of the nation's most efficient post scorers and improved at the free-throw line.

Raptors Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Christian Koloko (rookie scale contract)

Pascal Siakam, PF: $34.2M (2024)

Fred VanVleet, PG: $21.3M (2024)

OG Anunoby, SF: $18M (2025)

Gary Trent, Jr., SG: $17.3M (2024)

Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: $8.3M (2025)

Khem Birch, PF: $6.7M (2024)

Precious Achiuwa, PF: $3.1M (2024)

Malachi Flynn, PG: $2.5M (2024)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG: $1.8M (2023)

Dalano Banton, PG: $1.2M (2023)

Armoni Brooks, SG: $1M (2023)

Free Agents

Thaddeus Young, PF: UFA

Chris Boucher, PF: UFA

Isaac Bonga, SF: UFA

Yuta Watanabe, SF: RFA

David Johnson, PG: RFA

Justin Champagnie, F: RFA

Koloko is coming off a breakout junior season for the Wildcats, averaging 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. He was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and the league's Most Improved Player after more than doubling his scoring average from his sophomore year (5.3 PPG).

The center was an anchor for a team that won the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles, earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. He lifted the Wildcats into the Sweet 16 with 28 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in a second-round win over TCU.

At 6'11", 221 pounds, Koloko has the size and defensive instincts to make an immediate impact in the NBA.