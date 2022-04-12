Seahawks Rumors: Noah Fant's 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised After Broncos Trade

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Seattle Seahawks exercised the fifth-year option in tight end Noah Fant's contract Tuesday, tying him to the organization through the 2023 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Fant is the first player from the 2019 NFL draft class to have his option picked up.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

