Yankees Never Made Contract Offers to Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa, Says Cashman

The New York Yankees were looking to add an All-Star to their roster ahead of the 2022 season, but fell short after expressing interest in both Carlos Correa, who signed with the Minnesota Twins, and Freddie Freeman, who joined the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite that interest, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Monday that the team did not make official contract offers to either player, according to WFAN Sports Radio.

"We never made an official offer to Correa or Freeman, but we were in touch with their reps on what they were looking for," Cashman said.

