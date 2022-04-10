Rory McIlroy Matches Lowest Final Round in Masters History with 64, Finishes 7 Under

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Rory McIlroy had himself a day. A history-matching day.

The veteran golfer came into Sunday at one over but played like a man on fire in the final round of the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, shooting an eight-under 64, tying the lowest final-round score in Masters history.

"It's what you dream about. You dream about getting yourself in position [to win]," McIlroy said in his post-round interview on CBS. "... To finish like this, it's just absolutely incredible."

He went into the clubhouse in second place, putting some pressure on Scottie Scheffler, though barring a meltdown from the current leader, it's unlikely McIlroy will win the event.

Still, McIlroy flirted with all kinds of history Sunday. Once he went seven under for the day after 13 holes, a few records were within his grasp, per PGATour.com:

The lowest 18-hole score in Masters history (63).



The lowest 18-hole score in a major championship (62).

Oh, and the chance to erase the largest final-round deficit in the history of the PGA Tour:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

McIlroy couldn't quite make history. But he made himself some money, going into the clubhouse in second place.

He was a birdie machine Sunday, pulling off the feat on Nos. 1, 3, 7, 8, 10 and 18. He didn't bogey once.

He also notched an eagle on No. 13, suddenly making what felt like an impossible gap between him and Scheffler within reach.

McIlroy will probably lament some of his struggles in the earlier rounds, which might be the difference between him and his first-ever green jacket. But he gave Augusta a Sunday for the ages regardless of where he finishes.

Even if McIlroy doesn't finally complete his career Grand Slam, it's hard to imagine he'll look back on this round with anything but fondness.