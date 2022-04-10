Rory McIlroy Matches Lowest Final Round in Masters History with 64, Finishes 7 Under

Rory McIlroy Matches Lowest Final Round in Masters History with 64, Finishes 7 UnderApril 11, 2022
Rory McIlroy had himself a day. A history-matching day.
The veteran golfer came into Sunday at one over but played like a man on fire in the final round of the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, shooting an eight-under 64, tying the lowest final-round score in Masters history.
PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms
Rory McIlroy ties the lowest final-round score in Masters Tournament history with a 64.<br><br>This is the second-lowest 18-hole score in a major of McIlroy’s career and lowest since a 63 in the first round of the 2010 Open Championship.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/theMasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#theMasters</a>
"It's what you dream about. You dream about getting yourself in position [to win]," McIlroy said in his post-round interview on CBS. "... To finish like this, it's just absolutely incredible."
GOLF on CBS ⛳ @GOLFonCBS
“That’s as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course.” <br><br>Rory McIlroy joins <a href="https://twitter.com/Amanda_Balionis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Amanda_Balionis</a> after an unforgettable finish to his lowest round ever at the Masters. <a href="https://t.co/RFRMmwe5cS">pic.twitter.com/RFRMmwe5cS</a>
He went into the clubhouse in second place, putting some pressure on Scottie Scheffler, though barring a meltdown from the current leader, it's unlikely McIlroy will win the event.
Still, McIlroy flirted with all kinds of history Sunday. Once he went seven under for the day after 13 holes, a few records were within his grasp, per PGATour.com:
- The lowest 18-hole score in Masters history (63).
- The lowest 18-hole score in a major championship (62).
Oh, and the chance to erase the largest final-round deficit in the history of the PGA Tour:
PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms
Rory McIlroy began the final round of the Masters Tournament 10 strokes back of the lead and currently trails by five.<br><br>The largest final-round comeback in PGA TOUR history is 10 strokes (Paul Lawrie, 1999 Open Championship).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/theMasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#theMasters</a>
McIlroy couldn't quite make history. But he made himself some money, going into the clubhouse in second place.
He was a birdie machine Sunday, pulling off the feat on Nos. 1, 3, 7, 8, 10 and 18. He didn't bogey once.
He also notched an eagle on No. 13, suddenly making what felt like an impossible gap between him and Scheffler within reach.
McIlroy will probably lament some of his struggles in the earlier rounds, which might be the difference between him and his first-ever green jacket. But he gave Augusta a Sunday for the ages regardless of where he finishes.
Even if McIlroy doesn't finally complete his career Grand Slam, it's hard to imagine he'll look back on this round with anything but fondness.