Yankees Rumors: Aaron Judge Didn't Ask for Contract Extension of More Than 8 Years

Aaron Judge didn't request an extension from the New York Yankees surpassing eight years, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed the team put a seven-year, $213.5 million deal on the table, which would've added to the $17 million he's projected to get this season.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Judge was looking to sign a nine- or 10-year pact that averaged $36 million annually.

