Lucas Giolito Placed on White Sox IL with Abdominal Injury; out at Least 2 Starts

The Chicago White Sox placed star pitcher Lucas Giolito on the injured list Saturday, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Per ESPN 1000 in Chicago, White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Giolito will land on the IL with an abdominal injury and miss at least two starts.

The White Sox announced Friday that Giolito had to leave his start against the Detroit Tigers early because of left abdominal tightness.

Giolito made it through just four innings of Friday's start, leaving the game with Chicago leading 3-0.

The 27-year-old ace was locked in, allowing just one hit and two walks, while striking out six. Things went south for the White Sox after he exited, however, and they lost the game 5-4.

Since struggling early in his career, including posting a 6.13 ERA in 2018, Giolito has developed into one of the top starting pitchers in Major League Baseball.

Giolito has finished 11th or better in the American League Cy Young award voting in each of the past three seasons, including a career-best sixth in 2019, which was also when he received his first and only All-Star nod.

He set career highs with 14 wins and 228 strikeouts that season, while also posting a 3.41 ERA and 1.06 WHIP.

After being limited to just 12 starts in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Giolito was strong again last season, going 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 201 strikeouts in 178.2 innings pitched for a White Sox team that won the AL Central.

While the White Sox have the entire season ahead of them, Giolito's injury comes at a less-than-ideal time given that Lance Lynn underwent knee surgery this week that is expected to keep him out for four weeks.

With both Lynn and Giolito out, Chicago will have to lean heavily on Dylan Cease as its ace, and it will also need plenty out of the supremely talented Michael Kopech, who spent last season in the bullpen.

Dallas Keuchel and Vince Velasquez will be asked to step up as well, plus the White Sox recently signed veteran Johnny Cueto, who they may try to get to the majors quickly after getting him ready in the minors.

La Russa will also have to lean on a stacked lineup led by Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez, Tim Anderson and Luis Robert to produce plenty of offense.