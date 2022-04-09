Video: Ty Gibbs, Sam Mayer Trade Punches in Fight at NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer traded jabs after Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, which ended with a double overtime win by Brandon Jones.

Gibbs and Mayer's altercation stemmed from frustration after the two made contact off Turn 4 in double overtime. At the time of contact, Gibbs was battling for the lead, and if he won, it would have marked his second straight win after he won at Richmond last weekend.

Gibbs also attempted to spin Mayer's car on the cooldown lap before throwing punches.

After the race, Gibbs told FS1 (h/t NASCAR.com): “I tried to talk to him and he got in my face. At that point we have to start fighting.”

Mayer also explained his side of the story.

"I just put the bumper to him for $100 grand and he got upset about it," Mayer said. "But he's been doing that to everyone else every week so far, so I don't understand how it can be that one-sided."

The Xfinity Series moves to Talladega Superspeedway next weekend.