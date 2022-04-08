PFT: Baker Mayfield Unlikely to Be Traded by Browns Before 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Nick Cammett

Baker Mayfield's time as the Cleveland Browns' franchise quarterback is over after the team acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said on The Rich Eisen Show that he doesn't expect any trade news on Mayfield, who is still on the Browns' roster, until after the NFL draft (April 28-30).

Florio said that Mayfield's next destination could depend on what teams decide to do at the quarterback position in the draft.

For example, if teams in the quarterback market (e.g., the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers) don't get the signal-caller they want in the NFL draft, then Mayfield could become a possibility post-draft as they look for answers at the position.

Florio said the Seattle Seahawks are the only team currently looking into acquiring the four-year veteran. However, he also threw out the idea that Seattle could end up taking a quarterback in the first or second round.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe also wrote this on March 26:

"Mayfield’s camp has had preliminary discussions with the Seahawks and Panthers, according to a source. Nothing appears imminent at this point, though. It’s unclear if a deal could take place as early as this week or sometime later in the offseason, but a move is anticipated at some point."

He added:

"Mayfield and the Seahawks appear to be the most logical pairing, and Mayfield has some advocates in the building, according to a source. Plus, if the Seahawks are looking to add a starting-caliber quarterback, they probably can’t count on the NFC West-rival 49ers to help with that process."

The 2022 NFL draft doesn't contain a host of elite quarterback prospects on paper, but there are some intriguing options such as Liberty's Malik Willis, Pitt's Kenny Pickett, UNC's Sam Howell, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Ole Miss' Matt Corral.

We'll see where the quarterback chips fall shortly enough. After that point, one would assume there would be movement on the Mayfield front with his time in Cleveland all but over.