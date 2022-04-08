Lions HC Dan Campbell Says Unnamed Dolphins Player Routinely Practiced Drunk

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said a player used to come to practice drunk during his tenure with the Miami Dolphins.

“He was a dynamic football player, but he came in every day just reeking of alcohol," Campbell said of the player. "He was probably on a bender for who knows how long, but god he loved football. He showed up, he didn’t have any M.A.'s [missed assignments], he hustled non-stop, and it’s like, you know what? You’ll find a way to make that guy work.

"Not saying we want those guys, but he loved ball, and he had success. And he's still playing today, by the way."

Campbell was on the Dolphins as an assistant and interim head coach from 2010 to 2015. The fact his tenure was so long ago and the player continues to be active narrows the number of players he could possibly be speaking about.

Campbell did not identify the player.

The idea of allowing a drunk player to take the field is dangerously negligent. While Campbell noted the player did not make any mistakes practicing drunk, coaches allowing someone to play a contact sport while under the influence of alcohol put every other player on the field at an unnecessary risk.

It's something that should not have happened and probably not something Campbell should have publicly admitted.