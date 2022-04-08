J.P. Crawford, Mariners Agree to 5-Year, $51M Contract Extension

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners and shortstop J.P. Crawford reportedly reached an agreement on a five-year, $51 million contract extension ahead of the club's Opening Day game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported details of the deal, which will run through the 2026 MLB season.



