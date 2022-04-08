Auston Matthews Sets Maple Leafs Single-Season Record with 55 Goals

Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews continues making history in his sixth season with the franchise.

During the second period of Thursday's game against the Dallas Stars, Matthews set the Maple Leafs' single-season scoring record with his 55th goal of the 2021-22 campaign.

Rick Vaive, who played for the Maple Leafs for eight years from the 1979-80 campaign through the 1986-87 season, previously held the record with the 54 goals he scored during the 1981-82 season.

Matthews is on pace to win the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal scorer for the first time in his career. The next player closest to him in scoring is Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who enters Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Kings with 50 goals.

The Maple Leafs selected Matthews first overall in the 2016 draft. During his rookie season, he scored 40 goals and added 29 helpers to capture the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie.

Since then, he has notched at least 34 goals in each of his six seasons and has scored at least 40 goals in four seasons. What's most impressive about Matthews is that most of his goals come at even strength, though his 55th goal of the 2021-22 campaign was scored on the power play.

The Maple Leafs are primed to make the playoffs behind Matthews and his historic season. Toronto entered Thursday's game with the second-best record in the Atlantic Division and would take a commanding lead over the third-place Boston Bruins with a win in Dallas.

Toronto would move to 46-19-6 and have 98 points. Boston has a 44-21-5 record and 93 points entering a Friday matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.