Tyrann Mathieu Rumors: Eagles Had Virtual Visit with FA Safety After Saints Meeting

Veteran defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is one of the best free agents yet to be signed, and his market is reportedly picking up steam.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Mathieu had a virtual meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles. Prior to that, he met with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week. Rapoport called Philadelphia a "prime location" for the star safety.

Rapoport also reported that Mathieu is in "no rush" to find a deal and "wants to hold out for the right money and wants to hold out for the right team." Mike Garafolo added that Mathieu had a "good visit" with the Saints.

Rapoport went on to say that the Saints and Eagles both "make a lot of sense" for the veteran at this stage of his career, and he also noted that the Los Angeles Rams could be a good fit as well. But he maintained that Mathieu is more focused on getting into good shape instead of securing a new contract.

New Orleans has an opening to fill in its secondary after losing promising young safety Marcus Williams, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.

Mathieu is coming off another strong campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 29-year-old recorded 76 tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack to earn his third career selection to the Pro Bowl.

A three-time first-team All-Pro, Mathieu was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round in 2013. He played five seasons for the Cardinals before spending a year with the Houston Texans and then joining the Chiefs in 2019. Mathieu was a part of Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.