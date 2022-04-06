Astros, Ryan Pressly Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $30M Contract Extension

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Houston Astros and closer Ryan Pressly have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension, per Robert Murray of FanSided:

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirmed the news.

Pressly, 33, went 5-3 with a 2.25 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 64 innings last year. He struck out 81 batters while walking just 13 en route to 26 saves.

The right-hander was lights-out in the playoffs, allowing just one earned run over 9.2 innings in nine appearances for a 0.93 ERA. He struck out 14 batters and allowed just two walks and six hits.

Pressly has pitched in the major leagues for nine seasons. He spent his first five-plus seasons with the Minnesota Twins, who traded him to Houston before the 2018 trade deadline. He's posted a 2.21 ERA for Houston from 2018 to 2021.

Pressly will be closing for Houston once again in 2022 as the Astros look to win their fourth American League pennant since 2017.