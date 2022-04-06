X

    Astros, Ryan Pressly Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $30M Contract Extension

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 6, 2022

    The Houston Astros and closer Ryan Pressly have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension, per Robert Murray of FanSided:

    Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray

    The contract extension puts Pressly, 33, in the top-5 highest paid relievers in baseball in terms of AAV and is the largest contract ever for an Astros reliever. Pressly is represented by Scott Lonergan of the Ballengee Group.

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirmed the news.

    Pressly, 33, went 5-3 with a 2.25 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 64 innings last year. He struck out 81 batters while walking just 13 en route to 26 saves.

    The right-hander was lights-out in the playoffs, allowing just one earned run over 9.2 innings in nine appearances for a 0.93 ERA. He struck out 14 batters and allowed just two walks and six hits.

    Pressly has pitched in the major leagues for nine seasons. He spent his first five-plus seasons with the Minnesota Twins, who traded him to Houston before the 2018 trade deadline. He's posted a 2.21 ERA for Houston from 2018 to 2021.

    Pressly will be closing for Houston once again in 2022 as the Astros look to win their fourth American League pennant since 2017.

