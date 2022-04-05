Cowboys Rumors: Ohio State WR Chris Olave Visiting DAL Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Paul Vernon

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to host Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys also expressed interest in trading for wideout DeVante Parker before he was sent to the New England Patriots, signaling Dallas' plans to bolster its receiving corps at some point this offseason.

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns last month in a cap-saving move.

While the team parlayed some of those savings into re-signing free agent Michael Gallup, he's coming off a torn ACL suffered in January and might not be ready for the start of the regular season.

CeeDee Lamb is more than capable of handling WR1 duties, but he's likely looking at a lot of focused coverage until Gallup returns the lineup. Drafting a receiver early and plugging him into the Cooper role could alleviate some of those concerns.

That said, the Cowboys are likely far down Olave's list of preferred destinations. Dallas does not pick until the No. 24 selection in Round 1; Olave undoubtedly hopes he'll be off the board by then. ESPN's Scouts Inc. has him as the No. 17 overall player in the 2022 class and third-ranked receiver behind former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson and USC's Drake London.

B/R's scouting department has Olave ranked as the No. 10 player in this class and second-ranked wideout.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

There are six receivers in B/R's top 21 players in this class, so it's possible the depth of the position could lead to some of the names after Wilson and London falling down the board. In that case, Dallas could wind up lucking out and landing Olave.