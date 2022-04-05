Dodgers Rumors: 4-Time All-Star RP Dellin Betances Agrees to Minor League Contract

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Free-agent relief pitcher Dellin Betances has reportedly reached an agreement to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2022 season.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported it's a minor league contract. MLB Network's Joel Sherman noted the deal includes a $2.75 million salary and $500,000 in potential performance bonuses if Betances reaches the major league roster.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.