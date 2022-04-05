Bobby Wagner Says He Has 'No Hatred' Toward Seahawks After Signing Rams Contract

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner is enjoying his new home with the Los Angeles Rams, but his release by the Seattle Seahawks still doesn't sit right with him.

While Wagner told reporters he thinks the end of his run with the Seahawks could've been handled better, he said he has "no hatred" toward the organization.

After spending the first 10 years of his career in Seattle, Wagner was released last month in a cost-cutting move. During his time with Seattle, he earned eight Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro selections, a Super Bowl championship and finished with a franchise-record 1,383 tackles

Wagner, who acts as his own agent, signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the defending Super Bowl champions and will face his former team twice a year as they both play in the NFC West. He said playing against Seattle didn't factor into his decision to sign with the Rams, but it was an added bonus.

"I think I really wanted to be happy and I wanted to be close to home and stay on the West Coast. That was important to me," Wagner said during his introductory video conference. "But playing the Seahawks twice a year was a cherry on top, and I'll make sure they see me every time we play them."

Wagner reportedly found out that the Seahawks planned on releasing him before they officially informed him. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider both admitted that there was a miscommunication between the team and its former star linebacker.

Wagner said he's open to the possibility of repairing his relationship with the Seattle organization "at some point" down the line.

"I have no hatred towards Seattle. I have no hatred towards the Seahawks. I think Pete, John, [owner Jody Allen]. All those guys, they're amazing," he said. "They treated me well while I was there. So like I said, I have no hate in my heart. Did I not appreciate how they handled that? I texted them. I let them know I didn't appreciate how they handled it. So it is what it is."