Browns Trade Rumors: Texans' Brandin Cooks Interests Cleveland; Deal Unlikely

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly hoping to acquire a familiar face for new quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns are attempting to trade for Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks, who was one of Watson's top targets in 2020. However, Cabot noted that another deal between the two teams is "unlikely to happen."

