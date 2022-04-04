Frank Gore to Make Professional Boxing Debut on May 14 After NFL Retirement

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

After officially announcing his retirement from the NFL, Frank Gore is set to make his professional boxing debut.

According to Nolan King of USA Today, Gore will have a professional bout on May 14 in Jackson, Mississippi. His opponent is yet to be announced.

The 38-year-old previously faced former NBA All-Star Deron Williams in an exhibition boxing match, losing by split decision. The four-round bout took place in December on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley.

Despite some low moments in the fight, Gore was upbeat after the defeat.

"It's all good," he told reporters afterward. "He won the fight tonight. He fought hard. I fought hard. I just still have to learn some stuff. He did a good job tonight. We'll see if I fight again. I had fun tonight. I'll go back and talk to my team to see what's next."

The running back played 16 years in the NFL, ranking third in league history with 16,000 rushing yards. He retired from football after going unsigned during the 2021 season, but it seems he plans to continue using his athleticism as a boxer.

The upcoming match will be part of Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Promotions.