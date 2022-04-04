Logan Paul Spent $80K on Pendant Case for $5.2M Pokemon Card Worn at WrestleMania

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Not only did Logan Paul buy the most expensive Pokemon card on the planet for his WrestleMania entrance, but he also accentuated it with some bling.

Paul decked out the card with an $80,000 pendant case, which he threw around his neck during his walk to the ring for his match with The Miz against Dominic and Rey Mysterio.

"The Pikachu Illustrator is the rarest Pokémon card in the world," Paul said, per TMZ Sports. "Only 39 of them exist, and this is the only PSA 10 (perfect condition). Until this weekend, there were no pictures or videos of this card anywhere."

The card cost Paul $5.2 million, making it the most expensive Pokemon card ever purchased.

Paul and The Miz were victorious in their debut as a tag team, but their harmony was short-lived, as Miz gave him a Skull-Crushing Finale during their celebration. It's unlikely we've seen the last of Paul on WWE programming.