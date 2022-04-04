Report: Former Commanders Employee Made Financial Allegations; Offered No Evidence

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The allegations of financial improprieties by the Washington Commanders reportedly came from one former employee without evidence, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports reported an allegation that the Commanders withheld ticket revenue that was supposed to be shared with other NFL teams was made to the House Oversight Committee which was already investigating the team.

Per Kaplan, the testimony came from Jason Friedman, who worked with the organization from 1996-2020 and served as vice president of sales and customer service before his termination.

"It's not clear if he held a senior enough position ... to have access to the types of records that would back up the assertions," Kaplan reported.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

