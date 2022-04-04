Colin Kaepernick Rumors: NFL Teams 'Believe This Comeback Attempt Is a Sincere One'April 4, 2022
Colin Kaepernick has been trying to get back into the NFL since last playing in 2016, but teams have reportedly seen a different approach this offseason.
"A couple teams I talked to believe this comeback attempt is a sincere one," Albert Breer of MMQB reported.
One significant factor is telling teams that he is willing to accept a backup role if needed, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.
"It sure feels like the tone in Kaepernick's pursuit of a job playing football has changed," Breer wrote. "Simply put, it looks like he's willing to do whatever it takes to get back in."
Kaepernick put on a throwing exhibition during Michigan's spring game on Saturday:
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh previously coached Kaepernick with the San Francisco 49ers, reaching the Super Bowl together after the 2012 season.
The 34-year-old started 11 games in 2016, throwing 16 touchdowns with four interceptions, but he became a divisive figure when he kneeled for the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice. He has gone unsigned since, although he notably tried to work his way back in 2019. A scheduled workout for NFL teams then fell through when he didn't want to sign the league's waiver.
Three years later, those around him are sensing a new dedication to returning to football.
"I would 100% agree with that sentiment, and maybe before I wouldn't have said that," quarterback trainer Quincy Avery told Breer. "... He wants a fair shake."
It will be up to one of the 32 NFL teams to give Kaepernick that chance.