Colin Kaepernick Rumors: NFL Teams 'Believe This Comeback Attempt Is a Sincere One'

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick has been trying to get back into the NFL since last playing in 2016, but teams have reportedly seen a different approach this offseason.

"A couple teams I talked to believe this comeback attempt is a sincere one," Albert Breer of MMQB reported.

One significant factor is telling teams that he is willing to accept a backup role if needed, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

"It sure feels like the tone in Kaepernick's pursuit of a job playing football has changed," Breer wrote. "Simply put, it looks like he's willing to do whatever it takes to get back in."

Kaepernick put on a throwing exhibition during Michigan's spring game on Saturday:

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh previously coached Kaepernick with the San Francisco 49ers, reaching the Super Bowl together after the 2012 season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 34-year-old started 11 games in 2016, throwing 16 touchdowns with four interceptions, but he became a divisive figure when he kneeled for the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice. He has gone unsigned since, although he notably tried to work his way back in 2019. A scheduled workout for NFL teams then fell through when he didn't want to sign the league's waiver.

Three years later, those around him are sensing a new dedication to returning to football.

"I would 100% agree with that sentiment, and maybe before I wouldn't have said that," quarterback trainer Quincy Avery told Breer. "... He wants a fair shake."

It will be up to one of the 32 NFL teams to give Kaepernick that chance.